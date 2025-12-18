December 18, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.09%. Currently, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion.

Buying $100 In SMH: If an investor had bought $100 of SMH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,292.09 today based on a price of $347.50 for SMH at the time of writing.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

