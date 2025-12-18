December 18, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Federal National Mortgage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Federal National Mortgage (OTC:FNMA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.13%. Currently, Federal National Mortgage has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion.

Buying $100 In FNMA: If an investor had bought $100 of FNMA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $636.90 today based on a price of $10.70 for FNMA at the time of writing.

Federal National Mortgage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

