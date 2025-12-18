If You Invested $100 In Mastercard Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.1%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $509.28 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $581.43 today based on a price of $567.13 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.