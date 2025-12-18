Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United States Antimony 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.21%. Currently, United States Antimony has a market capitalization of $623.16 million.

Buying $1000 In UAMY: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAMY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,475.52 today based on a price of $4.45 for UAMY at the time of writing.

United States Antimony's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.