December 18, 2025 10:45 AM

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Vistra (NYSE:VST) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.46%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In VST: If an investor had bought $1000 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,683.94 today based on a price of $166.52 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

