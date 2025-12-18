Director Of Five Below Makes $400K Sale

On December 17, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Kathleen S Barclay, Director at Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Barclay sold 2,200 shares of Five Below. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $400,466.

As of Thursday morning, Five Below shares are up by 1.4%, currently priced at $181.04.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Five Below

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five Below's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.06% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 33.85% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Five Below's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.66.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Five Below adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Five Below's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.05 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.23 , Five Below's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.48, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Five Below's Insider Trades.

