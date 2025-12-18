Board Member At Turning Point Brands Sells $216K Of Stock

On December 18, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Charles H.C. Diao, Board Member at Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Diao's recent move involves selling 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $216,400.

Turning Point Brands's shares are actively trading at $109.14, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as manufacturer, marketer, provider of consumer products that include Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. The company offers a wide variety across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in two segments namely Zig-Zag products and Stoker's products segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Zig-Zag products segment.

A Deep Dive into Turning Point Brands's Financials

Revenue Growth: Turning Point Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 59.19% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Turning Point Brands exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.16.

Debt Management: Turning Point Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Turning Point Brands's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 33.69 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.11 reflects market recognition of Turning Point Brands's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Turning Point Brands's Insider Trades.

