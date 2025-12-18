Sell Alert: BRUCE BERKOWITZ Cashes Out $4.48M In St. Joe Stock

It was reported on December 18, that BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that BERKOWITZ executed a sale of 71,900 shares of St. Joe with a total value of $4,480,854.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals St. Joe shares down by 0.0%, trading at $61.73.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment that derives maximum revenue, features a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

St. Joe's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: St. Joe displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 62.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 43.32% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.67.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: St. Joe's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.29 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.34 , St. Joe's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 18.25, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.