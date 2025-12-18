Board Member At Energy Servs of America Sells $836K Of Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 18, MARSHALL REYNOLDS, Board Member at Energy Servs of America (NASDAQ:ESOA), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: REYNOLDS's recent move involves selling 100,000 shares of Energy Servs of America. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $836,999.

As of Thursday morning, Energy Servs of America shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $8.39.

Get to Know Energy Servs of America Better

Energy Services of America Corporation is engaged in providing contracting services for energy-related companies. The company is predominantly engaged in the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It services the gas, petroleum, power, chemical, and automotive industries and does incidental work such as water and sewer projects. Energy Service's other services include liquid pipeline construction, pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installations, various maintenance and repair services, and other services related to pipeline construction.

Key Indicators: Energy Servs of America's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Energy Servs of America's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 12.65% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Energy Servs of America's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.26.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 420.5 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.34 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.86, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

