Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.25 6.40 3.46 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.81 2.40 2.45 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 10.74 2.68 2.62 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 46.77 15.62 3.71 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 51.94 6.91 3.57 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% JD.com Inc 9.48 1.23 0.23 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% Coupang Inc 108.19 8.75 1.26 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% eBay Inc 18.34 7.92 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 17.61 4.95 1.54 6.55% $0.21 $0.66 2.74% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.10 1.64 0.66 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Global E Online Ltd 992 7.22 7.77 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.28 3.66 2.66 2.55% $0.08 $0.25 18.59% Macy's Inc 13.61 1.42 0.28 0.25% $0.27 $2.06 0.2% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.34 4 2.20 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 12.97 0.64 0.16 0.2% $0.25 $1.52 -3.64% Hour Loop Inc 65 8.94 0.49 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 95.15 5.2 2.22 4.24% $4.35 $15.44 14.41%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.25 is 0.33x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.4 , which is 1.23x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.46 , surpassing the industry average by 1.56x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 1.78% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.93x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.4%, which is much lower than the industry average of 14.41%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, the revenue growth rate is lower than industry averages, potentially impacting future valuation.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.