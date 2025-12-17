Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock In The Last 10 Years

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.45%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion.

Buying $100 In TQQQ: If an investor had bought $100 of TQQQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,117.71 today based on a price of $49.91 for TQQQ at the time of writing.

