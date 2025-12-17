Here's How Much $100 Invested In Super Micro Computer 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.53%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion.

Buying $100 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $100 of SMCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $995.66 today based on a price of $29.85 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.