Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Trilogy Metals Stock In The Last 10 Years

Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.23%. Currently, Trilogy Metals has a market capitalization of $756.07 million.

Buying $100 In TMQ: If an investor had bought $100 of TMQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,436.90 today based on a price of $4.42 for TMQ at the time of writing.

Trilogy Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.