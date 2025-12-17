Here's How Much $100 Invested In Arista Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.39%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion.

Buying $100 In ANET: If an investor had bought $100 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $680.69 today based on a price of $126.94 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

