If You Invested $1000 In Teradyne Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.37%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In TER: If an investor had bought $1000 of TER stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,928.54 today based on a price of $187.41 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

