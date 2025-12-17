Insider Transaction: Robert Goldstein Sells $50.09M Worth Of Las Vegas Sands Shares

It was reported on December 16, that Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Goldstein sold 750,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands. The total transaction amounted to $50,092,442.

During Wednesday's morning session, Las Vegas Sands shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $67.32.

Unveiling the Story Behind Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 49.8% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.61. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, Las Vegas Sands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 30.32 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.86 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.23, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Las Vegas Sands's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.