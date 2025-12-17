Director Of Antero Midstream Makes $87K Sale

It was reported on December 17, that Brooks J Klimley, Director at Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream. The total transaction amounted to $87,950.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Antero Midstream shares are trading at $17.66, showing a down of 0.0%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp is a midstream company that owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets that service Antero Resources' production and completion activity in the Appalachian Basin located in West Virginia and Ohio. The company has two operating segments; the Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio and the Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Gathering and Processing segment.

Antero Midstream: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Antero Midstream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 64.79% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Antero Midstream's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, Antero Midstream adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 18.02 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.08 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

