Kishore Korde Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.87M In Air Lease Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 17, Kishore Korde, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Korde opted to sell 29,172 shares of Air Lease, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,869,925.

As of Wednesday morning, Air Lease shares are up by 0.01%, currently priced at $64.19.

Unveiling the Story Behind Air Lease

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Air Lease

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Air Lease's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 27.4% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Air Lease's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 7.45 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Air Lease's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.48 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 10.57, Air Lease could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Air Lease's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.