In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a significant position in custom AI chips to train and run inference for large language models. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 71.55 19.83 25.93 11.02% $8.29 $10.7 12.93% NVIDIA Corp 43.99 36.33 23.35 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.67 9.33 12.84 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 109.51 5.60 10.66 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 30.63 4.83 7 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 35.15 8.89 4.39 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 621.83 1.67 3.08 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 32.34 9.70 9.41 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 61.05 4.03 12.55 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 155.26 17.35 29.26 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 29.60 5.07 9.37 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 28.40 5.76 4.86 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.41 12.77 17.21 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 30.94 3.30 1.68 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 19.84 3.08 5.50 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 120.98 19.71 33.67 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.72 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.74 2.78 3.69 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.64 1.72 2.59 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 66.31 4.52 8.59 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 372.50 14.43 20.80 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 45.09 7.91 15.18 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 94.84 8.57 11.32 5.18% $39.1 $33.81 32.88%

After thoroughly examining Broadcom, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 71.55 is 0.75x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 19.83 relative to the industry average by 2.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.93 , which is 2.29x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.02% that is 5.84% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $10.7 Billion is 0.32x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 12.93% is significantly below the industry average of 32.88%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Broadcom can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Broadcom holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8.

Key Takeaways

For Broadcom, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, Broadcom performs well above average, while EBITDA and gross profit margins are lower. Additionally, revenue growth is lagging behind industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.