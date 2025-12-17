December 17, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:SOXL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 30.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.04%. Currently, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In SOXL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SOXL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $191,638.24 today based on a price of $40.26 for SOXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

