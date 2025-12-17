In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

ASML Holding Background

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ASML Holding NV 37.84 18.74 11.12 11.61% $2.74 $3.88 0.65% Applied Materials Inc 29.89 10.05 7.37 9.5% $2.45 $3.27 -3.48% Lam Research Corp 36.04 20.12 10.68 15.64% $2.0 $2.68 27.74% KLA Corp 38.43 32.24 13 23.17% $1.48 $1.97 12.96% Teradyne Inc 69.92 11.08 10.83 4.3% $0.18 $0.45 4.33% Qnity Electronics Inc 30.11 1.80 3.52 2.6% $0.38 $0.57 11.15% Entegris Inc 46.29 3.43 4.15 1.83% $0.22 $0.35 -0.07% MKS Inc 37.92 4.04 2.76 2.87% $0.23 $0.46 10.27% Amkor Technology Inc 32.48 2.31 1.55 2.98% $0.34 $0.28 6.74% Nova Ltd 41.33 8.06 11.92 5.42% $0.07 $0.13 25.5% Onto Innovation Inc 43.45 3.83 7.59 1.42% $0.04 $0.11 -13.49% Camtek Ltd 110.21 8.81 11.35 -8.83% $0.03 $0.06 12.15% FormFactor Inc 105.62 4.30 5.74 1.57% $0.03 $0.08 -2.52% Enphase Energy Inc 21.82 4.19 2.91 7.11% $0.1 $0.2 7.76% Axcelis Technologies Inc 20.36 2.62 3.24 2.54% $0.04 $0.09 -16.74% ACM Research Inc 21.59 1.68 2.83 2.97% $0.06 $0.11 31.96% Photronics Inc 15.07 1.73 2.42 5.38% $0.06 $0.07 2.56% Veeco Instruments Inc 36.58 2.09 2.69 1.22% $0.02 $0.07 -10.24% Average 43.36 7.2 6.15 4.81% $0.45 $0.64 6.27%

Through a meticulous analysis of ASML Holding, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.84 , which is 0.87x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 18.74 which exceeds the industry average by 2.6x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.12 , surpassing the industry average by 1.81x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.61% is 6.8% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.74 Billion , which is 6.09x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $3.88 Billion , which indicates 6.06x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 0.65% is significantly below the industry average of 6.27%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing ASML Holding against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

ASML Holding demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for ASML Holding indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well financially and efficiently utilizing its resources. Overall, ASML Holding shows strong profitability and operational efficiency despite facing challenges in revenue growth compared to its industry peers.

