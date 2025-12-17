Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gilead Sciences Stock In The Last 20 Years

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.48%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $872.07 today based on a price of $119.45 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

