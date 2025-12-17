December 17, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Coherent 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Coherent (NYSE:COHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.97%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion.

Buying $100 In COHR: If an investor had bought $100 of COHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $939.91 today based on a price of $179.84 for COHR at the time of writing.

Coherent's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COHR Logo
COHRCoherent Corp
$180.962.99%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved