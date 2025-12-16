Here's How Much $100 Invested In Applied Industrial Techs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.53%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion.

Buying $100 In AIT: If an investor had bought $100 of AIT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $657.68 today based on a price of $258.47 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.