Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Western Digital Stock In The Last 20 Years

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.35%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WDC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WDC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,208.33 today based on a price of $173.62 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

