$1000 Invested In Cadence Design Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,420.32 today based on a price of $318.44 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.