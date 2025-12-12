Here's How Much $100 Invested In Universal Health Services 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.84%. Currently, Universal Health Services has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion.

Buying $100 In UHS: If an investor had bought $100 of UHS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $936.87 today based on a price of $222.60 for UHS at the time of writing.

Universal Health Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.