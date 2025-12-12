If You Invested $1000 In ON Semiconductor Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.63%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In ON: If an investor had bought $1000 of ON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,325.58 today based on a price of $54.60 for ON at the time of writing.

