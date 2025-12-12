$100 Invested In Teradyne 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,394.16 today based on a price of $192.91 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

