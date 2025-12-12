December 12, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Reliance Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Reliance (NYSE:RS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.94%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion.

Buying $100 In RS: If an investor had bought $100 of RS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $515.34 today based on a price of $291.53 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

