If You Invested $100 In Qualcomm Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.16%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion.

Buying $100 In QCOM: If an investor had bought $100 of QCOM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $371.79 today based on a price of $178.72 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Qualcomm's Performance Over Last 10 Years

