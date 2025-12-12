Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chord Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.23%. Currently, Chord Energy has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHRD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHRD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,627.10 today based on a price of $99.99 for CHRD at the time of writing.

Chord Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

