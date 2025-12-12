December 12, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In First Solar Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.78%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,900.18 today based on a price of $273.99 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

