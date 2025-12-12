Sell Alert: Kristian Talvitie Cashes Out $8.71M In PTC Stock

Kristian Talvitie, EVP at PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), reported an insider sell on December 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Talvitie opted to sell 50,291 shares of PTC, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $8,707,634.

At Friday morning, PTC shares are down by 0.41%, trading at $177.28.

Delving into PTC's Background

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as augmented reality industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue mostly from North America and Europe.

Breaking Down PTC's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: PTC displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 42.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 86.92% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.96, PTC showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 29.28 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.85 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 19.82, PTC could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of PTC's Insider Trades.

