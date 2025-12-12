December 12, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Gartner 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gartner (NYSE:IT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.84%. Currently, Gartner has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In IT: If an investor had bought $1000 of IT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,008.35 today based on a price of $232.66 for IT at the time of writing.

Gartner's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

