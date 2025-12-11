Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 15 Years

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.7%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $24,238.19 today based on a price of $278.10 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

