Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MasTec Stock In The Last 5 Years

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.99%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTZ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,481.04 today based on a price of $225.88 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

