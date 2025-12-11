Insider Selling: Denson Franklin III Unloads $196K Of Vulcan Materials Stock

Denson Franklin III, SVP at Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), disclosed an insider sell on December 10, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: III's decision to sell 665 shares of Vulcan Materials was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $196,175.

Vulcan Materials's shares are actively trading at $294.04, experiencing a down of 0.92% during Thursday's morning session.

Delving into Vulcan Materials's Background

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregate reserves.

Vulcan Materials's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vulcan Materials's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.35% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 30.43% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vulcan Materials's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.84.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Vulcan Materials's P/E ratio of 35.04 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.01 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Vulcan Materials's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 18.55, Vulcan Materials presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

