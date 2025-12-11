A Noteworthy Decision By B. John Lindeman As Acquires $65K In Calavo Growers Stock Options

A substantial insider move unfolded on December 11, as Lindeman, Chief Executive Officer at Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW), reported the acquisition of stock options for 100,000 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: Lindeman, Chief Executive Officer at Calavo Growers, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 100,000 shares of CVGW, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $20.33 per share.

Calavo Growers shares are trading down 0.0% at $20.98 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $20.98, this makes Lindeman's 100,000 shares worth $65,000.

Get to Know Calavo Growers Better

Calavo Growers Inc is in the avocado industry and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The group markets and distribute avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods to retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers across the world. The company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and reports its operations in two different business segments: Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment comprises all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa sold at retail and food service as well as avocado pulp sold to food service.

Calavo Growers: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: Calavo Growers's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.18% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Calavo Growers's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.26.

Debt Management: Calavo Growers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 27.97 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Calavo Growers's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.54 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Calavo Growers's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.64, Calavo Growers presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Calavo Growers's Insider Trades.

