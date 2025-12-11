In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.37 55.87 10.05 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 25.63 10.57 6.54 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Pure Storage Inc 193.82 17.25 7.24 4.03% $0.09 $0.6 12.02% NetApp Inc 20.80 23.98 3.68 31.11% $0.47 $1.23 2.83% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.50 3.20 1.05 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 27.41 8.50 3.86 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 49.71 2.17 0.68 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 16.64 2.58 0.90 1.51% $0.01 $0.03 -14.74% Average 51.64 9.75 3.42 10.22% $0.38 $0.62 2.89%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

At 37.37 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.72x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 55.87 which exceeds the industry average by 5.73x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.05 , which is 2.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% , which is 29.14% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion is 93.55x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 77.97x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.94%, outperforming the industry average of 2.89%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

