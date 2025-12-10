Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Performance Food Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.02%. Currently, Performance Food Group has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,110.19 today based on a price of $94.00 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.