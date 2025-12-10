$1000 Invested In Seagate Technology Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.19%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In STX: If an investor had bought $1000 of STX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,877.93 today based on a price of $298.93 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

