EVP Of CSW Industrials Makes $1.25M Sale

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 9, Don Sullivan, EVP at CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Sullivan's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 4,136 shares of CSW Industrials. The total transaction value is $1,246,631.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, CSW Industrials shares are trading at $298.8, showing a down of 0.53%.

Delving into CSW Industrials's Background

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The company's Contractor Solutions segment involves manufacturing efficient and performance-enhancing products for residential and commercial HVAC/R and plumbing applications, which are designed for professional end-use customers. Majority of the company revenue is generated from Contractor Solutions segment from U.S. markets.

CSW Industrials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CSW Industrials's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.51% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 43.03% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.42, CSW Industrials showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: CSW Industrials's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 35.38 , CSW Industrials's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.25 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CSW Industrials's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.25 reflects market recognition of CSW Industrials's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

