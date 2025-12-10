IAC Inc Of MGM Resorts International Shows Optimism, Buys $39.88M In Stock

On December 9, a substantial insider purchase was made by IAC Inc, 10% Owner at MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Inc bought 1,098,748 shares of MGM Resorts International, amounting to a total of $39,884,552.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows MGM Resorts International shares up by 1.56%, trading at $36.45.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a second property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MGM Resorts International

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 43.42% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, MGM Resorts International exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -1.05.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts International's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 179.45 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.59 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): MGM Resorts International's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 22.08, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

