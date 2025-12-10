Sylvamo VP Trades $96K In Company Stock

On December 9, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Kevin W Ferguson, VP at Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Sylvamo. The total transaction value is $96,500.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Sylvamo shares up by 0.79%, trading at $48.44.

Get to Know Sylvamo Better

Sylvamo Corp is an uncoated papers company with a broad portfolio of top-tier brands and low-cost, large-scale paper mills, it produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cut size and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The company offers Copy and Printer papers, Commercial Printing papers, Converting papers and Specialty papers. It operates in three geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, and North America. Key revenue is generated from North America.

Sylvamo's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Sylvamo's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 26.24% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sylvamo's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.43.

Debt Management: Sylvamo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 11.07 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.58 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.52 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sylvamo's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.