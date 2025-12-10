EVP Of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Makes $637K Sale

William Werner, EVP at BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), reported an insider sell on December 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. The total transaction value is $637,630.

During Wednesday's morning session, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs shares down by 0.64%, currently priced at $89.78.

Unveiling the Story Behind BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 18.97% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.16.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.82 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.57 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 13.2, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.