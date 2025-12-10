Bullish Move: Jean K Holley Shows Confidence, Acquires $70K In Natural Gas Services Gr Stock

A notable insider purchase on December 10, was reported by Jean K Holley, Board Member at Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Holley's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, involves purchasing 2,190 shares of Natural Gas Services Gr. The total transaction value is $70,167.

Natural Gas Services Gr shares are trading down 1.09% at $32.6 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

All You Need to Know About Natural Gas Services Gr

Natural Gas Services Group Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. The company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. Its operating units include Rental, Sales, and Aftermarket services. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Natural Gas Services Gr's Journey

Revenue Growth: Natural Gas Services Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 38.2% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.46, Natural Gas Services Gr showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Natural Gas Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 22.42 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Natural Gas Services Gr's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.51 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.68, Natural Gas Services Gr demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

