Diane Morefield At Copart Exercises Options Worth $0

Diane Morefield, Board Member at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), reported a large exercise of company stock options on December 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Morefield, Board Member at Copart, exercising stock options for 0 shares of CPRT. The total transaction was valued at $0.

As of Wednesday morning, Copart shares are up by 0.21%, with a current price of $38.52. This implies that Morefield's 0 shares have a value of $0.

About Copart

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Copart's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Copart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.72% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 46.49% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Copart's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.42. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Copart's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.07 , Copart's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 16.55 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Copart's Insider Trades.

