STEVEN COHAN Decides To Exercise Options At Copart Worth $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 9, as COHAN, Director at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed that COHAN, Director at Copart in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 0 shares of CPRT stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

Copart shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.21% and priced at $38.52 during Wednesday's morning. This values COHAN's 0 shares at $0.

About Copart

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Copart's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Copart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.72% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 46.49% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Copart's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: Copart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 23.58 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.07 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.55 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Copart's Insider Trades.

