Insider Decision Unfolding At Copart: STEPHEN FISHER Exercises Options, Resulting In $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 9, as FISHER, Board Member at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered FISHER, Board Member at Copart, exercising stock options for 0 shares of CPRT. The total transaction was valued at $0.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Copart shares up by 0.21%, trading at $38.52. This implies a total value of $0 for FISHER's 0 shares.

Get to Know Copart Better

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Understanding the Numbers: Copart's Finances

Revenue Growth: Copart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 46.49% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Copart's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: Copart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Copart's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.07 , Copart's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.55, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Copart's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.